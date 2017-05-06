Red Cross stepping in to help victims of tornado in Garden City

The long road to cleaning up and getting back to normal is well underway in Garden city. In the meantime, the Red Cross is stepping up to help victims.

They came out the night of the tornado to assess damage and see if any families need help.

Right now, they're assisting at least three families.

They tell us that number could go up as the days go on and they will continue to monitor and assess the damages throughout the weekend.

Just like with a fire or any other natural disaster the Red Cross steps in with minor financial assistance as well as a place to stay, guiding those affected in the right direction to get back on track.

One volunteer tells us they just want to help in any way they can to make sure the needs of the people are met.

"We come out here to alleviate the suffering that people experience in disasters,” said Konrad Williams, Red Cross Volunteer. “We try to provide them with food, maybe blankets, we definitely want to show them that even when the worst situation occurs they've got somebody who they can look to and we've got plenty of good volunteers that will step forward and help out people."

