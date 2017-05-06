Multiple Sclerosis walk held in Daffin Park - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Multiple Sclerosis walk held in Daffin Park

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

It was a windy stroll around Daffin Park Saturday morning as hundreds walked in support of the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Everyone gathered in the park to celebrate the progress the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has made since it's inception. Celebrators gathered to raise money to fund promising research that will help the fight against Multiple Sclerosis, a disease that affects many people across the world. 

"And the more you talk about, you mention it, oh my neighbor has it," said Lisa Dyson, Member of Savannah Walk Committee. "And so it's growing and a lot of times, you just don't know who's got it and who doesn't."

Multiple Sclerosis is a debilitating disease that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

