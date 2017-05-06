WTOC walks for Multiple Sclerosis in memory of Don Logana - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WTOC walks for Multiple Sclerosis in memory of Don Logana

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

WTOC was a big part of the Multiple Sclerosis walk Saturday morning. It's a cause that is near and dear to our hearts because of Don Logana. 

"I was diagnosed back in 2011 with MS and Don, my brother, was my biggest hero," said Kimberly Logana Matyko."And he basically said, 'you know, I'm going to make this my mission'."

More than 300 people came out to Daffin Park to join WTOC in honoring our dear friend Don Logana's memory. It was the Walk MS Savannah, an annual fundraiser benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, raising both funds and awareness towards finding a cure.

"This community loved Don," said Tony Rahn, Team Don Captain. "You know, you met Don, you became friends with him. Even if it was just for 5 minutes or if it was for 15 years."

Don's friends were all there to support his cause. He was one of the most successful MS fundraisers in the community, raising more than $74,000 for Walk MS from 2012 to 2016. Saturday was about remembering Don and continuing his work.

"He has been such a hero to the community," said Dr. Virginia Morrison, MS Support Group Leader.

"Remembering all the work that Don has done," said Roy Rangel, National MS Society of Georgia. "Not only for his sister Kim that lives with MS, but for so many people who will live with MS."

Organizers say this year's walk was the biggest turnout yet. And for those who were closest to Don, the day's turnout meant so much more.

"Sad that he's not here," said Don Logana Sr., Don's Father. "But I think I'll always feel sad that he's not here. But proud. So proud of what he accomplished."

"He's smiling down. Big, big smile, like he always had. And I can just see him laughing," said Matyko.

There is still time for you to donate to Team Don, to help keep our friend's memory alive and to help the fight against Multiple Sclerosis. You can find that information here.

