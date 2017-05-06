Karaoke contest being held in honor of Don Logana - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Karaoke contest being held in honor of Don Logana

Donald B. Logana
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Tonight, you can head to Bay Street Blues, who will be hosting a karaoke contest in honor of Don Logana.

His parents and sister will be hosting the karaoke contest. The event will go from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. 

It is $10 to enter. 

The contest will have a winner for best overall, best Madonna and best Stevie Nicks.

You can also donate money to Team Don by going here.

