Karaoke contest being held in honor of Don Logana

Tonight, you can head to Bay Street Blues, who will be hosting a karaoke contest in honor of Don Logana.

His parents and sister will be hosting the karaoke contest. The event will go from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

It is $10 to enter.

The contest will have a winner for best overall, best Madonna and best Stevie Nicks.

You can also donate money to Team Don by going here.

