Stop the violence rally held in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double homicide on Mississippi avenue. Someone shot two men inside a car Friday night.

This is another example of gun violence in Savannah. Violence that some community members are fighting to end.

Saturday's rally was all about the community coming together. That and free food, music and just a time for people to come together to realize that the violence in Savannah has to stop.

Jarmario Hazel helped put together a stop the violence rally in Savannah.

"It's just getting out of hand, and unless we say something about it or try to do something about it, it seems like it's going to get worse and worse and worse," said Jarmario Hazel, Gun Violence Victim.

He says it's about bringing the community together to talk about what's going on, brainstorm ideas and find a solution. They did this at the Coco Loco Tattoo Shop and the owner says he knew he had to get involved to help save the youth.

"I moved back home to open my own business just to give our youth something to look up to so they won't be looking up to the drug dealers and the people out in the streets," said Coco, Coco Loco Tattoo Shop Owner. "So they can be a successful business owner as well."

Hazel says this is an urgent matter and it's even important to involve the kids by mentoring them so they can live a long life.

"As you can see I'm in a chair, so I got shot very very young and I had a lot of warnings but fortunately, I didn't die. Unfortunately, I am paralyzed," said Hazel.

He says he makes positive music to encourage others to get out of the cycle. He ultimately wants to make a documentary to show how gun violence affects so many people.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can visit their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.