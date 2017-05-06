Operation Rolling Thunder in Chatham County

This weekend the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's Operation Rolling Thunder is returning to Savannah for the third time.

They're helping Savannah-Chatham Metro Police reduce traffic fatalities and injuries. According to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Chatham County consistently has one of the state's highest traffic fatality rates outside of the Atlanta area.

They're asking for the community's help in making our roads safe.

"Ladies and gentleman, we need the help of the public to make this happen, and we will have a safe weekend," said Harris Blackwell, Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Without your help, those numbers will only continue to climb."

To date, almost 470 people have died on Georgia's roadways, 25 percent of those are directly a result of drinking and driving.

