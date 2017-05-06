Final Spring graduation for Armstrong State University

The final Spring graduates of Armstrong State University walked across the stage on Saturday.

800 students, a record number, got their diplomas at the Savannah Civic Center. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson, the university's first African-American student, delivered the commencement speech.

The graduates join more than 38,000 alumni from the school.

"It feels wonderful," said Chelsea Robinson, Masters Graduate. "I feel like it's taken me forever but I'm finally here, and I finally made it."

"It feels great to be honest with you," said Eric Jordan, Masters Graduate. "I started here at Armstrong with my undergrad in 2010 and today I'm standing here in 2017 with my Masters Degree."

Armstrong was founded in 1935. Armstrong and Georgia Southern will officially merge in January of 2018.

The Winter graduates will be the school's final graduating class.

