Spring commencement held at GSU

Saturday marked the end of college life for thousands of students at Georgia Southern.

2,600 students received degrees today at Spring commencement. It marks the first May ceremony for president Dr. Jaimie Hebert.

Students from the university's 8 colleges took part. Lt. Governor Casey Gagle delivered the commencement address.

Dr. Hebert says the ceremony helps send graduates to the next phase of their life. It also reminds them of what they've learned at Georgia Southern.

"These students are prepared not only to impact the workforce in Georgia but also in society, in a meaningful way," said Dr. Jaimie Hebert, GSU President.

More than 700 graduate students received Bachelors and Doctorate degrees in a separate ceremony on Friday.

Among those, several pairs of twins.

"It was easy going because we grew up together so we attended all the classes together, sat by each other in all the classes, helped each other out in all the classes," said Caitlyn and Courtney Neely, GSU Graduates. "So it was nice."

"We have a stress buddy," said Cheryl and Sheila Kitchen, GSU Graduates. "When one's like freaking out, the other is usually calm so we're never freaking out at the same time."

Congratulations to those four and all of the other graduates from Georgia Southern. The real world welcomes you with open arms.

