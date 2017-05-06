Savannah Bananas debut beer

The Savannah Banana's debuted their banana beer Saturday at the Service Brewing Company.

The beer is brewed with 360 pounds of real bananas and fermented on Belgian Yeast. The Bananas say their new beer will be a home run for the hot summer nights ahead at Historic Grayson Stadium.

"Service Brewing Company, they came to us with the idea back in the winter," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas Owner. "A bananas beer, we thought it would be wonderful and the response has been amazing. The beer is delicious and of course we're going to have some fun with the Savannah Banana's beer."

The Savannah Bananas opening game will be at Grayson Stadium on June 1 against the Florence Red Bulls. The banana beer will be sold at all the Bananas games.

