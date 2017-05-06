SCMPD checking suspicious package at State St. Garage, avoid the - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD checking suspicious package at State St. Garage, avoid the area

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
View from Abercorn & State streets (Source: Trish Davis) View from Abercorn & State streets (Source: Trish Davis)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on scene at the State Street Garage where they say they are checking a suspicious package.

Patrons are unable to leave with their cars. 

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area. Police are directing traffic.

We have a crew on the way and will update when we learn more on this developing story.

