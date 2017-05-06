SCMPD says suspicious package in State St. parking garage may have been a movie prop

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team investigated a suspicious package at the State Street parking garage on Saturday night that may have been a movie prop.

Officials say that around 8 p.m. they responded to a call of a suspicious package on the top floor of the State Street parking garage. They say they found a package with a cellphone and wires on top of it.

The garage was closed for hours and those who parked in the garage were unable to move their car until the scene was clear. Officials also evacuated nearby streets.

The SCMPD EOD found the package to be safe and determined that it was not a bomb.

Officials say the package may have been a film prop from a movie that filmed in that area.

Savannah Fire was also on scene assisting.

This is video from the scene showing the perimeter of the closed off area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the SCMPD tip line by calling 912.525.3124.

Those with information can also call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters who call CrimeStoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

