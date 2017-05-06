Burton Fire responds to fire at Walmart in Beaufort

The Burton Fire District responded to a fire at the Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway that caused the store to evacuate late Sunday morning in Beaufort.

John Norton II, an off duty Lady’s Island/St. Helena Fire District firefighter, was shopping in the store when he noticed smoke and flames coming from a power outlet in the meat section. He pulled the fire alarm, called 911 and began evacuating the store.

The alarm did not sound in the store, but officials say it did transmit to the fire department.

Officials received the call a little before noon. They believed they were being called to a routine fire alarm until they found out an off-duty firefighter was on scene and reporting an active fire.

Four minutes later crews began to arrive on scene and located the outlet, which was still sparking and smoking. Firefighters shut off the power to the coolers to extinguish the fire instead of using a fire extinguisher, which would contaminate the food section.

Customers were allowed back in and the store continued their normal schedule.

Four Burton engines responded and the City of Beaufort Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS assisted.

Burton Fire District Firefighter Eric Chapman says they feared it was a fire like the one that happened at the Walmart in Pooler on March 29. They were prepared for the worst as they arrived to the scene.

