CrimeStoppers race against crime held in Savannah

Saturday morning runners and walkers came together to help fight crime in the community.

It was the 17th annual Race Against Crime. It featured a 5K, 10K and 15K race starting and ending at Forsyth Park.

Proceeds benefit the CrimeStoppers' reward fund. The money is used to pay out tips that lead to arrests and help put wanted criminals behind bars.

The goal is to bring the community together and encourage people to speak out against crime in the area.

"We need to get people involved in the community so that we can give those rewards away," said Catherine Glasby, CrimeStoppers Board of Directors. "We need people to call in tips so that we can give those rewards away. That is what we're out here doing today in support of crime stoppers."

They hoped to raise between $10,000 and $20,000 at Saturday's event. The race, formerly known as the Azalea Run, is CrimeStoppers' biggest fundraiser of the year.

