'Safe Kids Day' held in Hinesville

The Hinesville Police Department is doing their part to try to keeps kids safe.

They held their annual "Safe Kids' Day" event Saturday at the Liberty County Recreation Department. There were lots of first responders on hand to help educate kids and their parents about the dangers children face every day.

The day was also a chance for the kids to have fun and get to know the people who serve the community.

"Personally, I love it because I have all of the children here and, you know, the kids come over and I interact with the kids," said Cpl. James Williams, Hinesville Police Department. "To let them know that we're here and we're just like, we're people as well and that even though I'm a police officer, I'm here to help them and I'm always going to bring a friendly face."

"Safe Kids Day" is held every year on the first Saturday in May.

