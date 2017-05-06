Palmetto Electric Cooperative meeting held in Ridgeland

Palmetto Electric Cooperative holding their Annual Meeting of members Saturday in Ridgeland.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for Cooperative members to have some fun. They also learn about Palmetto Electric's programs and services.

Also today, four directors took office, including two from Beaufort County and one each from Hampton and Jasper Counties. All four were unopossed.

Organizers say the meeting is about more than just the business, it's also about getting together and having a good time.

"We have a flea market with about 50 vendors, we have a concessions stand, and the funds we raise from that go back to to our WIRE program, women involved in rural electrficiation," said Tray Hunter, Palmetto Electric Cooperative. "They give out new scholarships every year as well as support local non-profit organizations."

There was also children's entertainment, a rock climbing wall, Cappy the Clown and Palmetto Electric's Linny the Lineman.

