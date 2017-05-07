High pressure builds as cold front moves away

A cold front will move off the coast this morning.

High pressure will then build in through early next week.

A backdoor cold front will stall to the north during mid-week, before a stronger cold front impacts the area late in the week.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. West winds will range from 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be clear with lows around 50. West winds will fluctuate between 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80's. Northwest winds will run at 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 50's. West winds will be breezy, going around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80's. Tuesday night is going to be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 60's.

Wednesday is going to be sunny, with highs in the lower 90's. Wednesday night will be mostly clear. Lows will stay in the mid-60s.

Thursday night will be mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80's, with a 20 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows that evening will run in the upper 60's, with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the lower 80's with a 40 percent chance of rain.

