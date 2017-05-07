SCMPD investigates early morning shooting on Paulsen St.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a woman who was shot early Sunday morning at 1:15 a.m.

The victim had gone out with friends to Nettie's Lounge, located at 800 Paulsen Street.

At one point, the woman heard a loud pop. She then realized that she had been shot, noticing the blood on her dress and shoes.

She promptly returned to her residence on Habersham Street to contact police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This shooting is still under investigation, but there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

