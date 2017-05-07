Fort Stewart to conduct controlled burn - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Stewart to conduct controlled burn

By Bradley Mullis, Weekend Assignment Editor
FORT STEWART (WTOC) -

The Fort Stewart Forestry Branch will be conducting a controlled burning via helicopter today.

A total of 2,256 acres will be burned. 

Flames should not be visible from Georgia Highways 144 or 119. 

The predicted wind speed for the area is a westerly wind ranging from 10-14 miles per hour. 

