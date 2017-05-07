SCMPD SVU investigate sexual assault in downtown Savannah

Officers from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Special Victims Unit are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in downtown Savannah between the hours of 11:00 p.m. Saturday evening and 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A woman went to a party in the downtown area between the incident hours and woke up shortly after 3:30 in an unknown location as the victim of a sexual assault.

There is no current suspect description nor any further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.