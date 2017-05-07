Local cancer-support boat team wins medals in Charleston DragonBoat Festival

DragonBoat Beaufort brought home the gold (and silver) this weekend from the 10th annual Charleston DragonBoat Festival.

The local cancer survivor/supporter boat racing team won a gold medal in the Cancer Survivor Division. The group also took home the silver medal after placing in the Division "C" rowing group.

The Beaufort chapter of DragonBoat racing will host the 5th annual DragonBoat race on Saturday, June 24th in Beaufort's Waterfront Park. Organizers are still looking for teams to join. A team can be made up of 20-25 people, not including a drummer. Teams will be taught how to paddle their boat and equipment will be provided, as will a trained steerer.

