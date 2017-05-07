Suspected armed robber killed by store worker in Lyons

A suspected armed robber is dead after being shot by a store worker in Lyons.

The police chief said the man came into T-Bird’s Liquor Store on State Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night. A customer wrestled with that robber.

That’s when a store worker grabbed another gun and shot and killed the robber.

The GBI is investigating the case.

