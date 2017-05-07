Savannah's Brian Harman wins 2nd PGA event

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Vernon River.More >>
If you spent much time driving in Savannah this weekend, you probably saw more law enforcement on the streets.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week begins today will last through Saturday May, 13th. Today’s topic involves determining your local risk from a tropical system. From a Tropical Depression to Major Hurricane, every tropical system deserves the attention of those it will be impacting. However, each one will present different risks to different areas; sometimes only a few miles apart. Historically, any given tropical system’s greatest threat to life and property comes from ...More >>
Savannah native Brian Harman wins the Wells Fargo Championship.More >>
A suspected armed robber is dead after being shot by a store worker in Lyons. The police chief said the man came into T-Bird’s Liquor Store on State Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
