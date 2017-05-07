Savannah's Brian Harman wins 2nd PGA event

Savannah native Brian Harman wins the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Savannian has been looking for his first PGA Tour win in two years. He found himself in a three way tie for the lead with the world number one player in the World, South Carolina's Dustin Johnson.

"Yeah it's a lot of emotion for sure," said Harman. "I have been fighting really hard. I thought I had a good chance a couple weeks ago at Harbour Town. Really wanted that one and I've been working really hard, this feels really good. Having a little bit more belief in myself and just trusting that I'm pretty good at what I do and just trying to stay in the moment and do the best that I can."

This is his 2nd win on the PGA Tour. His first coming in 2014 at the John Deer Classic.

He currently ranks 36th in the Fed Ex Cup standings, this win is sure to bump him up to the top 10 in those rankings.

With his performance this weekend, he has recorded 4 Top Ten finishes this season.

With this victory, Harman will punch his ticket to the 2018 Masters.

We will see Harman this week as WTOC Sports makes our annual trip the The Players Championship at Florida's TPC Sawgrass.

