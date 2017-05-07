SCMPD investigating after a body was found in the Vernon River at Dancy Ave.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a body was found in the Vernon River near the 600 block of Dancy Avenue in Vernonburg.

A resident said they saw the body floating in the river near their dock and they then called police.

The Chatham County Marine Patrol helped to recover the body. They say it is an unknown male.

At this time there are no signs of foul play and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SCMPD tip line by calling 912.525.3124.

You may also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912.234.2020. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

