Operation Rolling Thunder in full effect

If you spent much time driving in Savannah this weekend, you probably saw more law enforcement on the streets. They're hoping to help keep you and your family safer on the roads this Summer.

The task of looking for drunk or distracted drivers goes beyond what they can do alone. On the streets of Savannah this weekend you might have seen cars from Glynn County to North Georgia in addition to state patrol and the Governor's office of Highway Safety.

They've set up check points at different places this weekend. They're looking for drunk drivers, seatbelt violations, anything that puts the driver or other people at risk.

State leaders stressed at the start of the weekend that they want to reduce the number of roadway deaths. There have been 476 in Georgia so far this year.

"We have had too many fatalities this year," said Harris Blackwood, Executive Director, Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Fortunately, we're below the 510 that we'd had this time last year. But that's still way too high."

Director Blackwood says a large percentage of those fatalities happen in Savannah, Atlanta being the top.

This weekend kicked off this Summer time focus on the roads. We're trying to get info on the number of arrests as part of this focus.

