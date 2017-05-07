Kickoff for Walk to End Alzheimer's in Savannah

Several community driven events happened in Savannah on Sunday.

The kick off event for this years walk to end Alzheimer's. Organizers signed up new teams, discussed fundraising ideas and gave details on the upcoming walk.

"I could not, not be a part of this program because I deal with it every day personally with my family and also with my job so this is a big cause that's close to my heart," said Joyce McBride, Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The actual walk to end Alzheimer's is set for Saturday, September 30th in Ellis Square. They are hoping to raise 170 thousand dollars that will remain here in our area.

