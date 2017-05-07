17th annual Doggie Carnival held at Forsyth Park

Dogs of all kinds took over Forsyth Park Saturday for the 17th annual Doggie Carnival.

There were fun things for families and their k-9 friends including a kitty pool, pet friendly treats, face painting and a whole lot more. Organizers say this event is not only fun for the whole family, it's also a great way for pet owners to get help and ask questions about how to care for their pets.

"So, the really great thing about this event is it's a community event," said Michelle Thevenin, Executive Director, Humane Society of Greater Savannah. "So, I think it really helps to build Savannah's reputation as a great place to have a pet. Obviously, there's more dogs here because it is the Doggie Carnival, but it's also a chance for us to really make connections."

Money raised at the event helps the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.

