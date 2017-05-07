Alma PD arrest 2 for possession of controlled substances - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Alma PD arrest 2 for possession of controlled substances

ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

The Alma Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit arrested Crystal Hall, 39, for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance after a traffic stop on North Wayne Street for a stop sign violation on Friday evening.

Later Friday evening officials arrested Jessica Johnson, 27, for possession of a schedule II controlled substance following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 1 South for a taillight violation.

