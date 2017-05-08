Fatal shooting investigation underway in Jasper County

More than 500 people are working around the clock to battle a wildfire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Now, firefighters from the Coastal Empire are heading down to help battle that massive blaze.More >>
A bulldog puppy named Mac is South Carolina's new "first dog."
The Jasper County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year old man.
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.
Hurricane Preparedness Week continues Monday, May 8, and will last through Saturday, May, 13. Monday's topic; "Develop an evacuation plan."
