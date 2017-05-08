Fatal shooting investigation underway in Jasper County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

YEMASSEE, SC (WTOC) -

The Jasper County sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year old man.

Deputies found Darrell Hamilton in his wrecked truck at Rose Mary Road and Point South Drive/Frontage Road. His body was slumped over the steering wheel.

The sheriff says they do have a person of interest.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Jasper County.

