Mac the bulldog anointed 'first dog' of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bulldog puppy named Mac is South Carolina's new "first dog."

The State newspaper reports that Gov. Henry McMaster introduced the 11-week-old puppy in a Twitter video on Sunday afternoon.

Meet our new bulldog puppy, Mac! pic.twitter.com/xklIZqu0n7 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 7, 2017

Mac is named after first lady Peggy McMaster's father. Mac succeeds Boots, the English bulldog who died from lymphatic cancer in March.

Boots starred in ads for the Republican governor's 2014 campaign for lieutenant governor. It is unclear if Mac will play a similar role in the 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

