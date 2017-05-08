Chatham County firefighters deployed to help battle West Mims wi - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Chatham County firefighters deployed to help battle West Mims wildfire

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
The view from approach to the Jax airport on Sunday, May 7. (Source: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook) The view from approach to the Jax airport on Sunday, May 7. (Source: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook)
GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

More than 500 people are working around the clock to battle a wildfire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Now, firefighters from the Coastal Empire are heading down to help battle that massive blaze.

A crew from the Garden City Fire Department is getting ready to head out to help.

Garden City and Pooler fire departments have both sent crews to help battle the West Mims Fire. 

As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had reached more than 130,000 acres. Officials say 40 mile per hour winds and dry conditions caused the fire to spread over the weekend.

According to the Okefenokee Facebook page, a mandatory evacuation order has been given for those living in the St. George, Canaday Loop and Moniac area.

Right now, the fire is around 12-percent contained.

