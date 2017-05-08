Chatham County firefighters deployed to help battle West Mims wildfire

The Latest on wildfires spreading in the Okefenokee Swamp in southern Georgia (all times local):

The Latest: Wildfire continues to spread in southern Georgia

The view from approach to the Jax airport on Sunday, May 7. (Source: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook)

More than 500 people are working around the clock to battle a wildfire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Now, firefighters from the Coastal Empire are heading down to help battle that massive blaze.

A crew from the Garden City Fire Department is getting ready to head out to help.

1 unit, 3 firefighters from Garden City FD helping battle wildfire at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/JlsTn9v8XE — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) May 8, 2017

Garden City and Pooler fire departments have both sent crews to help battle the West Mims Fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had reached more than 130,000 acres. Officials say 40 mile per hour winds and dry conditions caused the fire to spread over the weekend.

According to the Okefenokee Facebook page, a mandatory evacuation order has been given for those living in the St. George, Canaday Loop and Moniac area.

Mandatory evacuation given for some residents near the west mims wildfire. 1st responders will *NOT* go door to door. Heed warning. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/GCXbJAJLYF — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) May 8, 2017

Right now, the fire is around 12-percent contained.

