3 suspects arrested in Ogeechee Road BP armed robbery

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they have arrested three people in connection to an armed robbery over the weekend.

Officials say Kahraun Flowers, 18, Justus Hofmann, 18, and a female suspect, 15, after they committed an armed robbery shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at the BP gas station in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road.

The suspects, later identified as Flowers, Hofmann, and the juvenile female, fled the scene in a vehicle, but were quickly located and apprehended by officers. The property taken during the robbery was recovered and returned to the business, according to SCMPD.

Each suspect was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of aggravated assault.

