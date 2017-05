Construction crews will finish repairs on several bridges in Chatham County overnight.

There will be lane closures on I-95 between Exits 102 and 109 starting Monday evening. Construction will last between 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

If you are driving in this area, you are asked to slow down and drive with caution.

