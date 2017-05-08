Man wanted for home invasion in Glynn County

The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a wanted home invasion suspect.

Officials say on Sunday at 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call on Loggerhead Lane in reference to a home invasion. The 79-year-old female resident reported a white male knocked on the door and then forced his way into the home. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money as well as the victim’s 2007 gold Kia Sportage with Georgia tag, BXW 6685.

A felony warrant was issued for 46-yar-old John A. Blankenship for the home invasion.

Anyone with information, please call Inv. David Moore at 912-279-2905.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.