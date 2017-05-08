Evacuation, donation information for Okefenokee National Wildlife fire

The raging wildfire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is forcing over 2,000 people to evacuate in Southern Georgia.

Authorities are ordering mandatory evacuations of several communities after the fire jumped a highway Sunday. Wind gusts and dry conditions are making it tough for more than 500 firefighters and crews trying to control the fire. It's already burned more than 200 square miles and is only 12 percent contained.

The fire, caused by lightning, has been burning since April 6.

Latest Evacuation Information

According to the Incident Information System, the St. George evacuation area has now been updated to include Canaday Loop and Moniac residents. A shelter is open at the Camden County Recreation Center - 1050 Wildcat Drive, in Kingsland. You can reach them at 912.729.5600

Hwy 121 is closed from Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge south to the intersection of Hwy 94

Hwy 94 is closed from Hwy 121 to Hwy 185

Hwy 177 is closed 11 miles north of the intersection with GA 94 at the entrance to the Stephen C. Foster State Park

Roads may be temporarily closed, as needed, due to smoke or equipment movement

*Drivers may encounter firefighters, firefighting equipment, log trucks, and smoke along roads around the refuge. Please avoid driving on roads near fire activity unless necessary - even if the roads are open.*

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has received lots of donation offers, including food, water, and money. They posted to Facebook to make a few suggestions for those who are interested in helping. They are as follows:

1. "We always encourage folks to support their LOCAL firefighters...the heroes who are there to protect you all the time... your LOCAL fire departments. Whether volunteer or not, most local fire departments can always use supplies and funds.

2. Likewise, support your local food banks. Evacuees may need help.

3. The Okefenokee Wildlife League is the friends group that supports Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Whatever funding you give them will help the refuge.

4. Or, if you really want to support wildland firefighters, we encourage you to donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. They provide support for families of fallen firefighters.

The #WestMimsFire is well-supplied with water, food, etc, and we have no means or authority to accept money. But, we are so appreciative of all your offers for support. Give us a big smile, and we'll feel adequately thanked!!#Okefenokee."

