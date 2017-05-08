Georgia's Family Care Act to potentially benefit 800,000 across state

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.

It’s called the Family Care Act, and if signed it will allow some 800,000 Georgians to use their own sick days to take care of family members without risking pay or employment.

Some people already do this for their kids, but this will basically allow people to use benefits that they already get from their employer to be able to take care of grandparents or parents. This also recognizes that the state is expected to have the senior population grow nearly 50 percent within the next 15 years.

Patti Lyons, president of Senior Citizens, Incorporated says "This legislation will make it easier for caregivers to continue to care for their loved ones and stay employed. It’s not expanding the amount of sick time people gets, it just allows them to use it how they want to take care of their loved ones. It’s really a great bill, it doesn’t cost anything more, it’s not a burden on businesses."

The governor is expected to sign this bill into law on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.