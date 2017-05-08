SAV/HHI Int'l Airport trying to relocate colony of Storks

A suspected armed robber is dead after being shot by a store worker in Lyons. The police chief said the man came into T-Bird’s Liquor Store on State Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
The raging wildfire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is forcing over 2,000 people to evacuate in Southern Georgia.More >>
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is shelling out almost $50,000 on a study to try and relocate a bird colony right next to one of its runways.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of month long lane closures on SR 25 westbound between Kenilworth Street and West Lathrop Street in Chatham County, starting Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m. through Saturday, June 8.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.More >>
