SAV/HHI Int'l Airport trying to relocate colony of Storks

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is shelling out almost $50,000 on a study to try and relocate a bird colony right next to one of its runways.

Hundreds of birds live in the area on Gulfstream Road, and they're a big hazard to airspace. They are Wood Storks - large birds with five-foot wingspans - have been a problem for the airport. A plane made contact with one of them recently, killing the bird.

These are classified as "soaring birds" meaning they can reach altitudes up to 3,000 feet, but it's up there, they become an air space road block for planes.

"We have a lot of traffic in that area," said Lori Lynah, Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. "People see those birds, and you'll see they are extremely large birds. You can understand where they would be a potential hazard. But because they are a threatened species we are going to follow every rule. We are going to work with fish and wildlife and work with the FAA and make sure the birds are ok and our passengers are ok."

The airport has partnered with a University of Georgia ecology group on a study to try to find a successful way to relocate them. It will take some time, as they don't plan on tagging them until after their winter breeding season. After that, research professionals will trap the birds and put tracking devices on a handful of them to see if they fly to a more suitable habitat.

"I'm not sure if there is a case on record of them ever removing a stork colony like this, so just trying to see how the birds respond. We can get a good indication by these transmitters. I mean, that is going to be important information."

In 2014 they were classified as a threatened species. They are indigenous to this part of the country and they trend to gravitate to swamp lands. Their breeding season isn't until late winter. Should they decide to move them, professionals would not start that until after their babies hatch.

Relocation means they need to try and make the environment near the airport less suitable for them. After the study, they plan to cut down some of the trees and there have been talks of draining the water source to force them out.

