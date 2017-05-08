GDOT warns of month long lane closure along W. Bay St.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of month long lane closures on SR 25/West Bay Street westbound between Kenilworth Street and West Lathrop Street in Chatham County, starting Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m. through Saturday, June 8.

The lane closures are necessary so that workers can remove and install sidewalk and drain structures.

Drivers are asked to remember that this is a work zone, so drivers should remain cautious in the area.

Signs and barrels will be out to warn drivers of the construction. Equipment and workers will be in close proximity of the road.

