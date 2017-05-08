Over 24,000 delinquent property tax bills sent to Beaufort County residents

If you live in Beaufort County and have yet to pay your taxes, you may end up losing your property if you don’t pay up soon.

The county is sending property owners a warning and letting them know what they can do between now and the upcoming deadline.

South Carolina counties have started their tax delinquency process. They’ve already taken the first step in Beaufort County by sending out over 24,000 delinquent property tax bills for the 2016 tax year. That comes out to around $23 million the county is potentially losing out on.

This year, the county sent out approximately 1,000 more notices than last year. This included bills for real property and land dwellings, as well as personal property. The treasurer for Beaufort County says even with this slight uptick in the number of accounts, it’s pretty consistent with last year. For the 2015 tax year, the county sent out 4,800 certified notices, which is the next step, followed by 649 properties that ended up going to auction last year. One of the biggest mistakes she wants taxpayers to be aware of is making sure your address is up to date with the county since they are required to send delinquent tax notices through the mail.

“The only address we are going to have is the one on record with the county, so if it’s ever been updated, we’re going to be sending a notice to the wrong address, which unfortunately can result in taxpayers never realizing that they have a delinquent tax,” said Maria Walls, Beaufort County Treasurer.

Walls says it depends on where you live in the county as to which services would be affected by the potential shortfall of funding. She still says the $23 million amount is on target with the delinquency mailing rate of prior years. She says it's a good indication of the overall collection rate, which is slightly above last year and will benefit not only taxpayers but also the collecting government agencies that depend on the tax revenues.

"Both the county and the school district billed a higher dollar amount than they did last year. When you have an increase in dollars billed, you always have the potential of seeing a decrease in your collections, or, you know, you normally have an impact on your collections rate. We are not seeing that at all," Walls said.

If you’ve received a delinquent tax notice, you’re going to want to pay up by the Aug. 31 deadline. After that, additional fees will be added on.

Check out the delinquent property map for Beaufort County here.

