Night Flight Cafe' reunion concert scheduled for May 12

From 1975 to 1988, Night Flight Cafe' on River Street was the place to hear musical artists from around the world.

A reunion concert will be a chance for the old Night Flight crowd to gather again and for all Savannahians to celebrate an important chapter in our city’s rich musical legacy.

On Friday, May 12 at the Ships of the Sea Museum, Garden Night Flight Café will celebrate the forty-second anniversary of its opening.

The May 12 reunion will feature three of Night Flight’s popular regular bands, from Atlanta, the Swimming Pool Qs, the Randall Bramblett Band from Athens, and Nashville’s David Olney Trio.

All profits from the event will be donated to the Savannah Music Festival.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar.

Tickets are $42 and are available here or at the door.

