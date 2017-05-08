Third Infantry Division changes commanders during ceremony

Thousands of Fort Stewart soldiers have a new leader.

When Major General Jim Rainey took command two years ago, it took place down range. As he relinquishes command to Major General Leopoldo Quintas, it happens here at Fort Stewart.

Third Infantry Division changed commanders Monday morning. Major General Jim Rainey passed along the ceremonial colors to Major General Leopoldo Quintas.

General Rainey expressed his thank you's to community leaders, commanders below him, but especially to the hundreds of Marne Division soldiers who represented thousands more.

“You are absolutely the best in the world, everything we are that's good is on your back,” said Major General Jim Rainey, Former Division Commander.

This marks Major General Quintas' third stint with Third Infantry and second rotation at Fort Stewart.

“The working relationship with the community, with the seven surrounding counties, with Hinesville and with Savannah is just tremendous,” said Major General Leopoldo Quintas, Division Commander, 3rd Infantry.

He believes his history here gives him a head start in adjusting to who and what he commands. He's most recently been deputy chief of staff at Forces Command, helping units like this own headquarters prepare for upcoming deployments. He and two hundred of his staff deploy this summer to Afghanistan.

“I worked closely with the division to build its readiness. The division is overall in a high state of readiness. The division headquarters has been preparing for a long time for this deployment,” said Major General Quintas.

The ceremony Monday paid tribute to one departing leader, welcoming another, and celebrating the soldiers and tradition of the Rock of the Marne.

General Quintas says, even during the deployment, the division headquarters and Third Infantry will continue to move forward like they always do.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.