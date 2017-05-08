Tiny House, Big Heart Fundraiser rescheduled for May 11

The Tiny House, Big Heart Fundraiser scheduled for Thursday, May 4, has been moved due to the severe weather that moved through our area that day.

The event will now move to Thursday, May 11. Same place, same time, different day.

Service Brewing, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, and Judge Realty are sponsoring Tiny House, Big Heart charity fundraiser to benefit the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ships of the Sea Museum, located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401.

The Tiny House project is for homeless veterans.

Savannah Clay Community, James Dean (known for Pete the Cat) and the SCAD Metals and Jewelry Club are also big contributors to the Tiny House, Big Heart event along with over three-dozen community sponsors.

Chef Lauren Teague of Atlantic, as well as, Big Bon Pizza will be cooking for the event. Army Veteran and celebrity bartender, Sid Lance is creating a special cocktail with the spirits from Ghost Coast Distillery. Guests will also enjoy Savannah’s favorite DJ, Jose Ray, who will be spinning vinyl from the 70’s, 80s, 90’s and today’s hits.

Tickets are $10 and include a door prize ticket and a Service Brewing beer ticket.

Purchase tickets here.

Donations can be mailed to CSAH, 761 Wheaton St, Savannah GA 31412. Checks may be made payable to CSAH Tiny House Project with a memo of “Tiny House, Big Heart”

