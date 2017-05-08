Good News: Savannah remembers Don Logana with song

WTOC would like to thank everyone who joined us Saturday morning at the MS Walk in honor of our friend and colleague Don Logana.

But if you knew Don, you know the celebration of his life had to continue into the night.

A karaoke contest was held at Bay Street Blues Saturday night, a fun event also in Don's honor.

It was a celebration in song, which was a perfect tribute to the life being honored.



"That's what my brother loved to do,” said Kimberly Matyko, Don’s Sister. “He loved being on that stage and he didn't care what he sounded like.”



No matter how well the tunes were carried, it sounded like love Saturday night, the love Savannah had for Don Logana, at a karaoke contest in his memory hosted by his family for friends who considered Don family.



"This is Don's favorite karaoke bar,” said Casey Logana, Don’s Brother. “I remember coming here a couple of years ago with him and he was probably up on stage more than anybody.”

"Oh, he was a star on the stage,” said Bonnie Walden, Owner, Bay Street Blues. “Every Friday and Saturday night, he was up there singing his heart out and enjoying it so much and that's all we hope everyone will remember and do the same.”

"It definitely brings it back and it meant the world to us as a family to come here and all his friends and the co-workers to have it here. And we're just happy to have it here and honor his memory,” said Casey Logana.



And it was also an opportunity to celebrate and sustain Don's giving nature. The contest was a fundraiser for MS, which was the most important of Don's many causes.



"We've always done the fundraising with Don. And this year without him, we wanted to incorporate events that would be fun, profitable and in memory of him,” said Walden.



By the end of the night, they had hit all of those notes and more.



"He was very loved. And no matter how much we loved him, it's very humbling to see how many people and how popular he really was in this community,” said Matyko.

"I just miss my brother a lot. I wish he was here because he would have loved this night. It doesn't feel right without him, but we're trying to do our best to have fun,” said Casey Logana.

"It's just sad and exciting at the same time. So, we're here and we're making him proud and we're doing this for MS,” said Matyko.



In a way that Don would have enjoyed doing it.

The karaoke contest was part of a month long fundraiser for MS that Bay Street Blues is holding in Don's honor, in its first week, it raised more than $3,400.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.