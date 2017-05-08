Bluffton Township Fire District responding to house fire on Laur - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bluffton Township Fire District responding to house fire on Laurel Court near Goethe Rd.

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

According to Capt. Randy Hunter, the Bluffton Township Fire District has responded to a single family house fire on Laurel Court near Goethe Road. 

According to Hunter, the fire has not yet been contained and the house has sustained major damage. Please avoid the area if possible. 

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time. 

