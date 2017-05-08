Gov. Deal signs 'upskirt photo' law

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed a bill Monday making upskirt pictures illegal in Georgia.

A Port Wentworth councilwoman was by his side as a special guest. Councilwoman Debbie Johnson was a victim of a picture like this.

She says it finally closes a chapter in a terrible time in her life. Someone took the picture at a council meeting and passed it around, eventually making it to Facebook.

It surfaced on Facebook in August.

The citizen who took it admittedly shared it with the mayor. Johnson and her supporters demanded his resignation.

He didn't but did formally apologize. That set the wheels in motion for this bill. It passed both chambers overwhelmingly.

The exact picture of Johnson taken now could result in a felony or misdemeanor charge, prison time, and a fine.

WTOC asked her Monday what it meant to be a special guest as this bill became law.

"This is a victory today. This is something that I'll celebrate for a long time to see that this has come to surface that this bill is a law,” said Johnson.

She tells me the invitation was a big surprise. She hopes to eventually make this a federal law.

