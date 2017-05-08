SCMPD make arrest in Feb. 2016 murder of Ronald Forcier

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the February 2016 shooting death of 67-year-old Ronald Forcier.

Forcier was found shot to death in his car on Feb. 15, 2016. He was in the driver's seat of his car near the intersection of East 35th and Ott streets. Shawn Bowens, 46, was arrested the following month on a murder charge.

Officials say they were called on Saturday, May 6, to Marshall's at 7400 Abercorn Street for a report of a woman shoplifting. This woman was later identified as Karen Lynette Clark, aka Karen Williams, 47, who had active warrants in connection to Forcier's death.

Clark has since been booked in the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of theft by shoplifting and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, which is in connection to the Saturday incident. She was also served with her warrant for aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.

