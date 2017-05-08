SCMPD make arrest in Feb. 2016 murder of Ronald Forcier

Just last week we learned more about a report from a consultant agency outlining the best practices and recommendations for the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.More >>
The raging wildfire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is forcing over 2,000 people to evacuate in Southern Georgia.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed a bill Monday making upskirt pictures illegal in Georgia.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the February 2016 shooting death of 67-year-old Ronald Forcier.More >>
According to Capt. Randy Hunter, the Bluffton Township Fire District has responded to a single family house fire on Laurel Court near Goethe Road.More >>
