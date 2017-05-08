Public Policy Committee meeting following SCMPD study

Just last week we learned more about a report from a consultant agency outlining the best practices and recommendations for the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

For the first time since the presentation, the Police Policy Committee is meeting to discuss the results.

Three big topics were discussed further Monday was the E911 Center, take home cars for officers and the funding formula for the agency moving forward.

When it comes to take-home vehicles for police, a consensus was reached between police policy members that the program would be expanding, looking at giving officers living in the city, who've completed 12 months of service, to take vehicles home.

City funds are not budgeted for a new 911 center, to replace the existing undersized center. The county could chip in out of their general fund, which is something the county manager is looking at.

When it comes to funding the department and meeting service level standards, which include response times, the city and county are still refining details and will have more meetings on that issue.

"As we stand right now, the taxpayers of the City of Savannah are subsidizing law enforcement for the unincorporated areas and our taxpayers are also subsidizing 911 service county-wide. We are no longer in the position to be subsidizing that service and so we need these issues resolved so we can get our budget in good condition for the fiscal year 2018,” said Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez.

The goal is by the end of June that the funding formula issue is resolved because of budget deadlines for both the City of Savannah and Chatham County.

