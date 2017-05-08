SCMPD arrests Savannah High assistant principal for sexually assaulting student

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson after he was accused of sexual assault.

Johnson, 43, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Savannah High student off-campus at the end of January 2017. The incident was reported May 1.

Johnson turned himself into police Monday, May 8, without incident. He is charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

This incident remains under investigation by SVU.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

