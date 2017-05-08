SCMPD searching for missing 40-year-old man last seen in the 11900 block of White Bluff Rd.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 40-year-old male who was last seen on White Bluff Road.

Joey Spatola, 40, was last seen Sunday at 4 p.m. in the 11900 block of White Bluff. He was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Spatola has a peacock tattoo on his left calf.

If you have seen or have any information on Spatola's location, please call 911.

