A two-vehicle wreck has block westbound lanes of Highway 278 on the bridge in Hilton Head.

Vehicles will not be able to make it off the island until the wreck is cleared.

According to the Bluffton Fire District, one of the vehicles caught on fire.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Bluffton Fire are on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.