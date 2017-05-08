Mothers of Murdered Sons holds rally outside Savannah City Hall

Mother's Day takes on a different meaning for some local mothers.

Many are not able to celebrate with their sons because they are the victims of gun violence in Savannah.

"MOMs," or Mothers of Murdered Sons, came together Monday to rally in front of Savannah City Hall.

Their message: if you see something, say something. The organization fought Monday afternoon for living sons in Savannah.

Linda Wilder-Bryan is one of the mothers who lost her sons to violence. In February, an arrest was made in the case.

"We know what is going on in this community. And so, when we close our mouths, this is what happens. Death happens. All across our community,” said Wilder-Bryan.

"We have to protect ourselves. We have to teach ourselves. We have to teach our children. Our children are falling. They're lost,” said Lawrence Bryan III, a father of a murder victim.

Organizers of Monday's rally are hoping their message reaches local leaders. They want there to be more opportunities for youth in the city of Savannah.

